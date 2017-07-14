Junior Achievement's summer camp teaches kids about the world of - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Junior Achievement's summer camp teaches kids about the world of business

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Alvarez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — It is never too early to teach ids about the world of business, and Junior Achievement is doing just that with their summer camp programs.

At JA BizTown's Summer Camp for 4th- 6th grade students, campers had to create a product or service and pitch it to judges in "shark-tank" competition. They had to interview for a job.  They have to earn a profit in their business, pay taxes, vote and deposit pay check at the bank.

This interactive program teaches students how to manage their own personal finances and the importance of becoming a successful professional within our community.

JA's Finance Park Summer Camp for 6th – 8th grade students put campers in the hot seat as they were interviewed by business professionals at PwC. They also enjoyed a Karrer Day where they we introduced to 12 high growth job sectors and professionals in the San Diego economy.

They also learned to budget and save for the future during the simulation experience. 

2017 marks the McGrath Family JA BizTown, a 10,000 sq. foot mini-city in which kids discover how the "real world" works. Each day, about 150 5th graders become JA BizTown "citizens," where they work in one of 21 businesses, make personal financial decisions as well as for their business, hold business meetings, pay taxes and donate to charity.

Nearly 400 students attended the two summer camps this year.  Although the campers may not be old enough to drive, work or vote, they are able to learn valuable, real-world skills to help them tremendously down the line.

The hope of the program is that by investing in children now, it will result in a better and more competitive San Diego workforce in the future.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.