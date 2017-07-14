SDUSD seeking restraining order from federal judge over voided AP test scores

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Unified School District's motion for a temporary restraining order in will be heard in federal court by Judge Michael M. Anello on 4 p.m. Friday, according to court records.

The district filed a lawsuit Friday against the College Board and Educational Testing Services, the company that administers Advanced Placement tests, seeking to have the results of 844 voided Scripps Ranch High School AP exams released.

The testing nonprofit voided the tests after learning the school did not follow proper seating protocols in May.

The district, along with 23 students, is alleging that withholding the scores is a breach of contract. The students say they would face thousands of dollars in damages if they miss out on college credits because of the decision.

Students are scheduled to begin the first round of exam retakes on Monday.

In an emailed statement, College Board spokeswoman Jaslee Carayo said:

"Advanced Placement exams are administered by high schools, which agree to follow the College Board's test administration requirements. Those requirements specify a minimum distance between test takers and prohibit the use of partitions. As the San Diego Unified School District has acknowledged, neither of those requirements was followed by Scripps Ranch High School.

Colleges rightly expect the College Board to safeguard the integrity of AP scores. A test security incident prompted the investigation that revealed massive seating violations, and when a high school does not comply with the College Board's test administration requirements, an indeterminate number of students can gain an unfair advantage. For that reason, while we take the decision to cancel scores very seriously, there is no alternative in such situations.

We understand the frustration of all affected students and parents. To support the students, we have offered two fee-free testing opportunities."

