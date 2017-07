MTS schedule for Comic-Con 2017

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Whether by bus, train or car, there are several ways to get to Comic-Con International 2017. Here is what you need to know.

Wednesday, July 19

Green Line

From Santee to Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes until 11:34 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:04 a.m. (last train)

To Santee from Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes until 12:06 a.m. (last train)

From Qualcomm Stadium to Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes until 2:08 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 6:23 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 8:38 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 9:38 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 12:08 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:38 a.m. (last train)

To Qualcomm Stadium from Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes until 3:06 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 5:36 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 7:36 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 10:06 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 12:06 a.m. (last train)

UC San Diego Blue Line

From San Ysidro to Comic-Con/downtown

First train departs 4:43 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 8:43 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 3:13 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 6:28 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 10:58 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:58 a.m. (last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to San Ysidro

First train departs at 5:00 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 7:45 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 2:30 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 5:45 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 12:00 midnight (last train)

Orange Line

From El Cajon to Comic-Com/downtown

First train departs 4:48 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 9:48 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:48 a.m. (last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to El Cajon

Every 15 minutes until 11:03 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:03 a.m. (last train)

Thursday & Friday, July 20-21

Green Line

From Santee to Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes until 11:34 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:04 a.m. (last train)

To Santee from Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes 1:36 a.m. (last train)

From Qualcomm Stadium to Imperial/Comic-Con

First train departs 4:53 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 5:23 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 6:23 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 10:38 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 1:18 a.m. (last train)

To Qualcomm Stadium from Imperial/Comic-Con

First train departs at 3:53 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 5:06 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 7:06 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 11:21 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 1:36 a.m. (last train)

UC San Diego Blue Line

From San Ysidro to Comic-Con/downtown

First train departs 4:43 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 9:43 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 3:13 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 9:58 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:58 a.m. (last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to San Ysidro

First train departs at 5:00 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 8:15 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 2:30 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 7:13 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 12:28 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:58 a.m. (last train)

Orange Line

From El Cajon to Comic-Com/downtown

First train departs 4:48 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 10:48 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:48 a.m. (last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to El Cajon

Every 15 minutes until 12:03 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 1:03 a.m. (last train)

Saturday, July 22

Green Line

From Santee to Imperial/Comic-Con

First train departs 5:19 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 5:49 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 11:34 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:04 a.m. (last train)

To Santee from Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes until 1:06 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Every 30 minutes until 1:36 a.m. (last train)

From Qualcomm Stadium to Imperial/Comic-Con

First train departs 4:53 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 6:23 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 10:38 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 12:53 a.m. (Sunday morning - last train)

To Qualcomm Stadium from Imperial/Comic-Con

First train departs 4:08 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 5:06 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 7:06 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 11:36 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 1:06 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Every 30 minutes until 1:36 a.m. (last train)

UC San Diego Blue Line

From San Ysidro to Comic-Con/downtown

First train departs 4:58 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 9:58 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 11:28 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 12:28 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:58 a.m. (last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to San Ysidro

First train departs 5:00 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 6:00 p.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 7:45 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 1:15 a.m. (Sunday morning - last train)

Orange Line

From El Cajon to Comic-Com/downtown

First train departs 5:18 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 6:18 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 10:48 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:48 a.m. (Sunday morning - last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to El Cajon

Every 15 minutes until 12:03 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Every 30 minutes until 1:03 a.m. (last train)

Sunday, July 23

Green Line

From Santee to Imperial/Comic-Con

First train departs 5:19 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 6:19 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 8:49 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 11:19 p.m. (last train)

To Santee from Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 15 minutes until 7:36 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 11:36 p.m.* (last train)

*Departures after 10:06 p.m. terminate at SDSU

From Qualcomm Stadium to Imperial/Comic-Con

First train departs 4:53 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 6:23 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 5:53 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 9:23 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:38 a.m. (last train)

To Qualcomm Stadium from Imperial/Comic-Con

Every 7.5 minutes until 6:36 p.m.

Every 15 minutes until 7:36 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 11:36 p.m. (last train)

UC San Diego Blue Line

From San Ysidro to Comic-Con/downtown

First train departs 4:58 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 9:58 a.m.

Every 7.5 minutes until 11:28 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 8:58 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:58 a.m. (last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to San Ysidro

Every 15 minutes until 8:30 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 12:00 a.m. (last train)

Orange Line

From El Cajon to Comic-Com/downtown

First train departs 5:18 a.m.

Every 30 minutes until 6:18 a.m.

Every 15 minutes until 7:18 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 11:18 p.m. (last train)

From Imperial/Comic-Con to El Cajon

Every 15 minutes until 7:21 p.m.

Every 30 minutes until 10:33 p.m. (last train)

Pick up your commemorative passes at the Transit Store before the event starting on July 1, or at select Trolley stations during Comic-Con.

Commemorative passes will be available for purchase during Comic-Con at the following transit centers: