Man who repeatedly stabbed nurse in random attack sentenced to life in prison, plus 4 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who repeatedly stabbed a 59-year-old nurse in a random attack as she arrived for work at a county mental health facility in San Diego's Morena District was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus four years.

Gregg Allen Taylor, 57, was convicted of premeditated attempted murder causing great bodily.

The victim, Cindy Doucette, asked Taylor during the sentencing hearing why he stabbed her the morning of Nov. 14, 2016, but he didn't answer.

"You have stolen my life from me,'' Doucette, a 26-year county employee, told the defendant.

Doucette said she was stabbed 11 times in the chest, neck, and head and suffered a lacerated liver.

The victim's sister, Patricia Ferrer, told Judge Robert F. O'Neill that Doucette has difficulty sleeping and hasn't been able to return to work.

"Because it haunts her, it haunts me too,'' Ferrer told the judge.

Deputy District Attorney Karra Reedy said Taylor has shown little remorse and the question of why he attacked Doucette after saying "good morning'' to her was never answered.

Doucette was attacked just after parking her car in front of the North Central Region Outpatient Clinic on Morena Boulevard at Savannah Street at 5 a.m. Taylor was arrested three blocks away.