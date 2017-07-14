16th Annual International Congress on future of breast cancer happening in San Diego

Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.
Doctor Joyce O'Shaughnessy joined KUSI on the future of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment
Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.More>>
Comic-Con is less than a week away, providing a big boost for local business and the San Diego economy.More>>
Judge Michael M. Anello ruled Friday that more than 500 Scripps Ranch High School students must retake the AP exams, starting next week and in August.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Ward and the San Diego Tourism Authority discussed the major economic impact of Comic-Con International, San Diego LGBT Pride and other major events in San Diego Wednesday.More>>
Two suspects were taken into police custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Vista.More>>
Several correctional officers were recovering Friday after they were injured by inmates in three separate incidents Thursday at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJDCF).More>>
A judge Friday ordered a mental competency hearing for a man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths.More>>
A man and a woman were arrested early Friday after allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed chase through Carlsbad in a vehicle containing burglary tools and stolen property.More>>
San Diego Pride Weekend will kick off this evening with a block party and the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, a celebration of the 1969 Stonewall riots widely recognized as the catalyst for the modern LGBT rights movement.More>>
A man who repeatedly stabbed a 59-year-old nurse in a random attack as she arrived for work at a county mental health facility in San Diego's Morena District was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus four years.More>>
