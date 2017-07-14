3 San Diego County districts selected for statewide program honoring diverse cultural identities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three San Diego County districts are celebrating Friday after being selected for a new statewide program honoring California's diverse and thriving cultural identities.

Balboa Park and Barrio Logan in the city of San Diego and the Oceanside Cultural District were among just 14 of the inaugural California Cultural Districts announced Thursday by the California Arts Council. Each district, described as a well-defined geographic area with a high concentration of cultural resources and activities, will receive the designation for five years.

"Both Balboa Park and Barrio Logan are beloved by San Diegans and we're so proud that the state is a new partner in the preservation, promotion and evolution of these San Diego-signature cultural districts,'' said Dana Springs, executive director of the City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture.

The Oceanside Cultural District, home to an emerging art scene, includes the City of Oceanside — represented by the Oceanside Public Library and Oceanside Arts Commission — the Oceanside Museum of Art and MainStreet Oceanside.

"Oceanside is an original, active and eclectic area abundant with cultural resources,'' said Principal Librarian CJ Di Mento.

Selection for the California Cultural Districts included an open call for letters of intent, a peer review and site visits for semi-finalists. Additional sites will be eligible to apply for designation in 2019.

"State-level designation of Cultural Districts, with California's diverse geography and regional variety, allowed for an entirely new and comprehensive look at our deeply valued cultural assets,'' said Donn K. Harris, chair of the California Arts Council. "Each community's personal and generational commitment to these assets speaks of a state deeply invested in the places and people that celebrate local traditions and creativity.''

The other 11 California Cultural Districts outside of San Diego County are: