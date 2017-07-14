Governor Brown makes case to extend Cap-and-Trade Program - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Governor Brown makes case to extend Cap-and-Trade Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — California Governor Jerry Brown wants to extend the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which limits greenhouse gas emissions and forces companies to buy allowances for gases they emit.

A bill unveiled this week would keep the program running for another 13 years.

In am impassioned plea before a state senate committee Thursday, Gov. Brown warned of a California ravaged by forest fires, disease and mass migration if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight so-called climate change.

Gov. Brown wants to extend the Cap-and-Trade Program through the year 2030. The program is California's effort to force businesses that pollute the environment to pay up.

However, he has faced criticism from Republican lawmakers, who say it will cause energy and gas prices to rise even higher.

The governor spoke passionately about Cap-and-Trade during a hearing before the State Senate Environmental Quality Committee.

Critics of the Cap-and-Trade Program came from both sides of the aisle.

Environmentalists argue emission restrictions in the Cap-and-Trade Program don't go far enough. California Republican lawmakers in Washington are also speaking out against it.

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other California Republicans said in a letter to state lawmakers that continuing the program will raise taxes for California drivers and families. 

