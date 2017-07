At courses across the county, golfers from Junior World Championships wrapped up their final rounds on Friday.

Torrey Pines played host to the top age group, the 15-to-18 year olds. Two local products were in the hunt -- Torrey Pines Falcon James Song and Carlsbad Lancer Tommy Stephenson. Both made birdie on 18, to finish in a tie for 9th place.

Top honors went to Julian Perico of Peru, who finished the week at 8-under.