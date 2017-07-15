Three people injured in a crash on I-15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Three people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle collision in Sabre Springs.

The crash was reported at 6:58 p.m. on the northbound Interstate 15 where a woman driving her Chevrolet sedan took the Ted Williams Parkway exit and made an illegal right turn, striking a Ford Focus driven by a woman in her 30s, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford to spin into oncoming westbound traffic where it was T-boned by a Dodge Durango driven by a 42-year-old man.

Three people were taken to hospitals for treatment. One person had serious injuries including multiple fractures and the other two patients had

minor injuries, Heims said.