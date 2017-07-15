Motorcyclist injured after crashing into a guardrail - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist injured after crashing into a guardrail

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A 35-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a guardrail, causing him to be
ejected into a parked car Friday night in San Diego.

The man was riding his 2000 Honda motorcycle south on the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue at a high rate of speed around 8 p.m. when he drifted to the right and struck a curb and guardrail, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The impact caused him to leave the motorcycle and the rider hit a parked Mercedes-Benz S500 with his body, Heims said.

He was taken to a hospital with several serious fractures but his injuries were not life-threatening, Heims said.

Alcohol is suspected in the crash but no arrests were reported Friday night.

