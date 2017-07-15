Robbery at CVS leaves police searching for suspect

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
California Governor Jerry Brown wants to extend the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which limits greenhouse gas emissions and forces companies to buy allowances for gases they emit.More>>
California Governor Jerry Brown wants to extend the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which limits greenhouse gas emissions and forces companies to buy allowances for gases they emit.More>>
Judge Michael M. Anello ruled Friday that more than 500 Scripps Ranch High School students must retake the AP exams, starting next week and in August.More>>
Judge Michael M. Anello ruled Friday that more than 500 Scripps Ranch High School students must retake the AP exams, starting next week and in August.More>>
Among the many events going on in July is the annual Imperial Beach Sun and Sea Festival.More>>
Among the many events going on in July is the annual Imperial Beach Sun and Sea Festival.More>>
Comic-Con is less than a week away, providing a big boost for local business and the San Diego economy.More>>
Comic-Con is less than a week away, providing a big boost for local business and the San Diego economy.More>>
"Over-the-Line" was once a bawdy beach event we couldn't show on TV.More>>
"Over-the-Line" was once a bawdy beach event we couldn't show on TV.More>>
A man with a bandana covering his face robbed a CVS Pharmacy Saturday in Mira Mesa.More>>
A man with a bandana covering his face robbed a CVS Pharmacy Saturday in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a guardrail, causing him to be ejected into a parked car tonight in San Diego.More>>
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a guardrail, causing him to be ejected into a parked car tonight in San Diego.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Three people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle collision in Sabre Springs.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Three people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle collision in Sabre Springs.More>>
A man who repeatedly stabbed a 59-year-old nurse in a random attack as she arrived for work at a county mental health facility in San Diego's Morena District was sentenced Saturday to life in prison, plus four years.More>>
A man who repeatedly stabbed a 59-year-old nurse in a random attack as she arrived for work at a county mental health facility in San Diego's Morena District was sentenced Saturday to life in prison, plus four years.More>>
Three San Diego County districts are celebrating Friday after being selected for a new statewide program honoring California's diverse and thriving cultural identities.More>>
Three San Diego County districts are celebrating Friday after being selected for a new statewide program honoring California's diverse and thriving cultural identities.More>>