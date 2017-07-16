Health bill consideration delayed - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Health bill consideration delayed

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

Majority leader Mitch McConnell says he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate. 

McConnell made the decision yesterday to delay the vote until after Senator John McCain recovers from surgery. 

The senator will remain in Arizona next week to heal after having a blood clot removed from his left eye. 

McCain's absence could jeopardize Republicans efforts to repeal and replace "Obamacare," as the bill needs the support of 50 of the 52 senators to advance. 


 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.