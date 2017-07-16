Health bill consideration delayed

Majority leader Mitch McConnell says he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate.

McConnell made the decision yesterday to delay the vote until after Senator John McCain recovers from surgery.

The senator will remain in Arizona next week to heal after having a blood clot removed from his left eye.

McCain's absence could jeopardize Republicans efforts to repeal and replace "Obamacare," as the bill needs the support of 50 of the 52 senators to advance.



