Driver flees scene after it was crashed into

SAN MARCOS (KUSI)  — San Diego County sheriff's deputies were asking the public for help locating a dark green vehicle that left the scene after it was
crashed into during the pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle.

Vista deputies were chasing the possibly unreported stolen vehicle at 8:25 p.m. Saturday into San Marcos where it crashed into a Toyota Corolla eastbound on West Mission Road at Knoll Road, Deputy T. A. Bennetts said.

The Toyota then collided with the dark green vehicle whose driver did not stop at the scene, Bennetts said.

"The driver of the dark green vehicle is being sought to aid in the collision investigation and not for criminal prosecution,'' Bennetts said.

The GMC driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center, the deputy said. The Toyota driver
suffered moderate injuries and was treated at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information about the dark green vehicle was asked to call investigators at (838) 565-5200.

