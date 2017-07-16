San Diego Padres to honor USS Makin Island sailors in game - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres to honor USS Makin Island sailors in game

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Padres will welcome sailors from the USS Makin Island back to San Diego following a seven-month deployment at Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

Culinary Specialist Third Class Brandy Lausier will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Sailors from the amphibious assault ship will perform the national anthem and "God Bless America.''

Personnel Specialist Walter Vergara will ring the Mission Bell.

Capt. Mark Melson will administer the Oath of Reenlistment during a ceremony at home plate.

More than 100 sailors from the ship will line the bases during the pregame ceremony and nine will take the field to greet Padres starters at each position.

The USS Makin Island returned to its home port at Naval Station San Diego May 15 after a deployment to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

The ship conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in support of regional security, stability and the free flow of maritime commerce during the deployment, according to the U.S. Third Fleet Public Affairs Office.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.