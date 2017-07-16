San Diego Padres to honor USS Makin Island sailors in game

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Padres will welcome sailors from the USS Makin Island back to San Diego following a seven-month deployment at Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

Culinary Specialist Third Class Brandy Lausier will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Sailors from the amphibious assault ship will perform the national anthem and "God Bless America.''

Personnel Specialist Walter Vergara will ring the Mission Bell.

Capt. Mark Melson will administer the Oath of Reenlistment during a ceremony at home plate.

More than 100 sailors from the ship will line the bases during the pregame ceremony and nine will take the field to greet Padres starters at each position.

The USS Makin Island returned to its home port at Naval Station San Diego May 15 after a deployment to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

The ship conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in support of regional security, stability and the free flow of maritime commerce during the deployment, according to the U.S. Third Fleet Public Affairs Office.

