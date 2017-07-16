At least one killed from a crash on southbound I-15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — At least one person was killed in a solo vehicle crash on the southbound Escondido (15) Freeway at the southbound Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no indication whether anyone was taken to a hospital or whether the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the Escondido Freeway were shut down for the investigation and so that Caltrans crews could repair a damaged guardrail, the CHP said.