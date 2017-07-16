Chula Vista man killed after losing control of his truck - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chula Vista man killed after losing control of his truck



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Chula Vista man was killed as he lost control of his pickup truck just before midnight Saturday on the Route 15 Freeway in City Heights.

Alejandro Walker-Resendis, 27, was pronounced dead just before midnight after paramedics found him lying on the interstate and were unable to revive him, officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The crash happened at 11:45 p.m. Saturday on southbound Route 15 south of University Avenue, approaching the Interstate 805 junction, the medical examiner's office said. Walker-Resendis was driving alone and without a seat belt when he lost control of the pickup, which left the roadway on the left shoulder.

Walker-Resendis attempted to correct the truck's direction, but it slid sideways and crashed into the guardrail on the right shoulder, the medical examiner's office said. "His vehicle was then deflected back onto the southbound lanes and he was ejected from the vehicle in the process.''

A witness called 911, and California Highway Patrol officers and paramedics responded to the scene, where they found Walker-Resendis without a pulse, the medical examiner's office said. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
 

