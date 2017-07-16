At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

Posted:

At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

Heavy rains on Saturday afternoon caused flash floods near the Cold Spring Swimming Hole, putting 14 family members in danger. 

A search and rescue operation began shortly after 3:15 p.m. in Arizona on Saturday. Sheriff's were able to rescue four of those fourteen members later that day, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Department. 

Two of the seven people found dead were children. 

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of Arizona, including the greater Phoenix area, through Monday evening.

