"Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

"Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

Posted: Updated:

Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday.

The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night.

Landau -- winner of an Academy Award for his role in the 1994 film "Ed Wood'' -- rose to fame playing a killer in Alfred Hitchcock's classic 1959 tale
of intrigue, "North by Northwest.''

He then starred for three years in the hit series, "Mission Impossible,'' leaving in 1969 because of a contract dispute, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Landau's career was then resurrected by director Francis Ford Coppola who picked him to play Abe Karatz -- the business partner of automaker Preston Tucker, played by Jeff Bridges -- in the 1988 film, "Tucker: The Man and His Dream.'' He also had the major role of Judah Rosenthal in Woody Allen's 1989 movie, "Crimes and Misdemeanors.''

Although he had previously been nominated for an Oscar, Landau broke through and won the golden statue for his best supporting actor portrayal of horror movie legend Bela Lugosi in the 1994 film, Wood,'' directed by Tim Burton.

Landau also portrayed a space commander John Koenig in the 1970s TV series, "Space 1999,'' in which he again played opposite his "Mission Impossible'' co-star and former wife, Barbara Bain. Landau and Bain were married from 1957 to 1993.

Landau turned down the role of Mr. Spock in the original "Star Trek'' series, a role that ultimately went to Leonard Nimoy, who had replaced Landau on the "Mission Impossible'' show after Landau quit.

Landau also taught acting at the famed Actor's Studio, and at his death was serving as its artistic director, a post he shared with director Mark Rydell. Landau was best friends with James Dean and a one-time beau of legendary actress Marilyn Monroe, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Landau -- born and raised in Brooklyn -- landed a job as a cartoonist at the New York Daily News at age 17, until he quit five years later to pursue
acting. He began his career on the stage in New York, doing roles in such plays as "Stalag 17,'' "Goat Song,'' "First Love,'' and "Middle of the Night,'' the first play written by famed playwright Paddy Chayevsky.

Landau also played roles in such movies as "Cleopatra,'' "The Greatest Story Ever Told,'' "The Hallelujah Trail,'' "Nevada Smith'' and "They Call
Me Mr. Tibbs.''

Landau is survived by Bain and their two daughters, Susan Landau Finch and Juliet Landau.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

  • At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

  • Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.