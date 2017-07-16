San Diego police officer sustains elbow injury during a neighbor - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego police officer sustains elbow injury during a neighborhood scuffle

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A San Diego police officer sustained an elbow injury today while scuffling with a suspect during an arrest in Hillcrest.

The incident occurred a little before 9 a.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue when officers responded to a dispute between two neighbors in an apartment building, San Diego Police Department officer Dino Delimitros said.

"When the first officer arrived, he was threatened by the suspect who was holding a bench press barbell,'' Delimitros said. "The officer Tased the suspect. When the electrical cycle of the Taser stopped, the suspect attacked the officer and (a) second officer who had just arrived.''

The suspect, whose name was not released, took a baton from one officer and attempted to unholster another officer's firearm, Delimitros said. The officers used a Taser to again subdue the suspect and arrest him.

One of the officers suffered an injury to his elbow during the scuffle and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Delimitros said. Police scanner traffic indicated the injury was not serious.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital for his injuries, Delimitros said. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and attempting to remove an officer's weapon.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

  • At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

  • Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.