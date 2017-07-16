San Diego police officer sustains elbow injury during a neighborhood scuffle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A San Diego police officer sustained an elbow injury today while scuffling with a suspect during an arrest in Hillcrest.

The incident occurred a little before 9 a.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue when officers responded to a dispute between two neighbors in an apartment building, San Diego Police Department officer Dino Delimitros said.

"When the first officer arrived, he was threatened by the suspect who was holding a bench press barbell,'' Delimitros said. "The officer Tased the suspect. When the electrical cycle of the Taser stopped, the suspect attacked the officer and (a) second officer who had just arrived.''

The suspect, whose name was not released, took a baton from one officer and attempted to unholster another officer's firearm, Delimitros said. The officers used a Taser to again subdue the suspect and arrest him.

One of the officers suffered an injury to his elbow during the scuffle and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Delimitros said. Police scanner traffic indicated the injury was not serious.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital for his injuries, Delimitros said. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and attempting to remove an officer's weapon.