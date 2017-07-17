Four injured after Jet Ski and boat collide - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Four injured after Jet Ski and boat collide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Four people were injured when a personal watercraft and a 21-foot boat collided near Ski Beach, authorities said

The collision between the Jet Ski and the privately owned vessel off the east side of Vacation Isle was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The personal watercraft's rider, a 28-year-old man, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, Munoz said.

Three people aboard the boat sustained minor injuries, but it was not immediately clear whether they were hospitalized.

