Driver allegedly runs into an ex-girlfriend's companion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver was arrested after he allegedly ran down an ex-girlfriend's companion following an argument on the street outside Westfield Horton Plaza, police said Monday.

The suspect was headed south in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue and spotted his former girlfriend walking with two other women around 11 p.m.
Sunday. He and one of the women with whom he had no prior relationship began arguing shortly after, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect drove off, but circled back and ran into the woman he had been arguing with and also hit the mall's parking structure before fleeing, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the officer.

Officers were later sent to the address where the vehicle was registered and took the suspect into custody, Buttle said. His name was not immediately released.

