Thunderstorms possible in San Diego County mountains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return.

It is expected to be partly cloudy in San Diego Monday with morning fog along the coast and a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorm in the

mountains and deserts.

There is a possibility showers and isolated thunderstorms may spread west of the mountains Tuesday night and early Wednesday. By

High temperatures Monday will be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 79 to 84 inland, 85 to 90 in the valleys, 85 to 94 in the mountains and 104 to 109 in the deserts.