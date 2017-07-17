Police search for hit-and-run driver

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return.More>>
At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona.More>>
Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...More>>
Majority leader Mitch McConnell says he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate. .More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's foot in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.More>>
A driver was arrested after he allegedly ran down an ex-girlfriend's companion following an argument on the street outside Westfield Horton Plaza, police said today.More>>
Four people were injured when a personal watercraft and a 21-foot boat collided near Ski Beach, authorities saidMore>>
Due to recent wildfires, prevailing high temperatures and ongoing combustion threat levels, Cleveland National Forest will operate under elevated fire restrictions beginning Monday.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A San Diego police officer sustained an elbow injury today while scuffling with a suspect during an arrest in Hillcrest. The incident occurred a little before 9 a.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue when officers responded to a dispute between two neighbors in an apartment building, San Diego Police Department officer Dino Delimitros said. "When the first officer arrived, he was threatened by the suspect who was holding a bench press barbell,'' Delimitro...More>>
