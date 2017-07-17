Police search for hit-and-run driver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police search for hit-and-run driver

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police were on the lookout Monday for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's foot in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

The victim was retrieving something from his car parked alongside northbound Alta View Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect's sedan came around a curve near Alsacia Street and veered to the right, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The car ran over the man's foot as he was standing outside of his vehicle. The driver did not stop, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the officer.

The suspect was described as an Asian or Black woman in her 30s wearing pink scrubs. She was behind the wheel of a small white sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, that has a broken passenger side mirror and window.

  • Thunderstorms possible in San Diego County mountains

    Thunderstorms possible in San Diego County mountains

    The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return. 

    The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return. 

  • At least nine dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least nine dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

  • "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

