Police search for hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police were on the lookout Monday for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's foot in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

The victim was retrieving something from his car parked alongside northbound Alta View Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect's sedan came around a curve near Alsacia Street and veered to the right, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The car ran over the man's foot as he was standing outside of his vehicle. The driver did not stop, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the officer.

The suspect was described as an Asian or Black woman in her 30s wearing pink scrubs. She was behind the wheel of a small white sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, that has a broken passenger side mirror and window.