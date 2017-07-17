Repairs begin on ruptured water transmission line

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Repairs were underway today on a 42-inch diameter water transmission line that ruptured in University City.

The break on Greenwich Drive near Governor Drive was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, city spokesman Arian Collins said. TV news reports from the

scene showed a geyser of water shooting up into the air.

The pipe has since been shut down, and no area homes or businesses were without running water, Collins said.

It was not immediately known how long it would take to repair the line, according to Collins.