Driver killed in crash on SR-125 transition ramp in Bonita

BONITA (KUSI) — A person was found dead Monday near the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.

It was not immediately clear when the fatal accident on the transition from northbound state Route 125 to westbound SR-54 occurred, but a trucker spotted the vehicle off the side of the roadway around 8:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The transition was temporarily closed, which triggered a SigAlert, but the roadway was reopened shortly after 10 a.m., according to the CHP.