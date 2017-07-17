Driver killed in crash on SR-125 transition ramp in Bonita - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver killed in crash on SR-125 transition ramp in Bonita

Posted: Updated:

BONITA (KUSI) — A person was found dead Monday near the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area. 

It was not immediately clear when the fatal accident on the transition from northbound state Route 125 to westbound SR-54 occurred, but a trucker spotted the vehicle off the side of the roadway around 8:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The transition was temporarily closed, which triggered a SigAlert, but the roadway was reopened shortly after 10 a.m., according to the CHP. 

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • PER 16th Annual International Congress on future of breast cancer happening in San Diego

    Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the Physicians' Education Resources'  16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.

  • Thunderstorms possible in San Diego County mountains

    The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return. 

  • At least nine dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

