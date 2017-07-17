Driver killed in crash on SR-125 transition ramp in Bonita

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the Physicians' Education Resources' 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.More>>
The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return.More>>
At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona.More>>
Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...More>>
A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.More>>
Repairs were underway today on a 42-inch diameter water transmission line that ruptured in University City.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's foot in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.More>>
A driver was arrested after he allegedly ran down an ex-girlfriend's companion following an argument on the street outside Westfield Horton Plaza, police said today.More>>
Four people were injured when a personal watercraft and a 21-foot boat collided near Ski Beach, authorities saidMore>>
