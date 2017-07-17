Officer punched in face outside El Cajon KFC restaurant

EL CAJON (KUSI) — An officer was punched in the face by a shoplifting suspect in El Cajon Monday.

The San Diego police officer and the suspect got into a scuffle outside a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the 700 block of Fletcher Parkway, police said. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not known.

It was unclear if the suspect was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.