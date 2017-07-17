Officer punched in face outside El Cajon KFC restaurant

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An officer was punched in the face by a shoplifting suspect in El Cajon Monday.More>>
Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the Physicians' Education Resources' 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.More>>
The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return.More>>
At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona.More>>
Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...More>>
A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.More>>
Repairs were underway today on a 42-inch diameter water transmission line that ruptured in University City.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's foot in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.More>>
A driver was arrested after he allegedly ran down an ex-girlfriend's companion following an argument on the street outside Westfield Horton Plaza, police said today.More>>
Four people were injured when a personal watercraft and a 21-foot boat collided near Ski Beach, authorities saidMore>>
