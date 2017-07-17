Preparations begin for 30th annual 'Stand Down' event for veterans

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Volunteers were preparing Monday for the 30th annual Stand Down event, which provides support for homeless veterans in San Diego.More>>
An officer was punched in the face by a shoplifting suspect in El Cajon Monday.More>>
Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the Physicians' Education Resources' 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.More>>
The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return.More>>
At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona.More>>
A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.More>>
Repairs were underway today on a 42-inch diameter water transmission line that ruptured in University City.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's foot in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.More>>
A driver was arrested after he allegedly ran down an ex-girlfriend's companion following an argument on the street outside Westfield Horton Plaza, police said today.More>>
Four people were injured when a personal watercraft and a 21-foot boat collided near Ski Beach, authorities saidMore>>
