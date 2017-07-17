Preparations begin for 30th annual 'Stand Down' event for veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Volunteers were preparing Monday for the 30th annual Stand Down event, which provides support for homeless veterans in San Diego.

Stand Down is a three day program that provides homeless veterans with comprehensive services that can help them get off the streets and reintegrated into the community. The event, which started in 1988, is put on by the Veterans Village of San Diego.

At Stand Down, veterans receive shelter, food, clothing, showers, medical, legal, recovery, and other needed services.

“For perhaps the first time in many days, maybe months or years our veterans have a safe haven to put down their burdens and lift themselves up to the possibilities of change,” Stand Down officials said.

Thousands of volunteers and hundreds of non-profit and government organizations as well as sponsors help to put on the event year after year.

The 30th anniversary Stand Down will run from Friday to Sunday at San Diego High School’s football field.

More information on this year's Stand Down event can be found here.