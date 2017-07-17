Authorities search for at-risk senior reported missing from College area

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego is preparing for a big weekend. Comic-Con starts this Thursday and more than 100,000 people will descend to downtown.More>>
The San Diego City Council Monday approved an $11 million plan to purchase a motel in Nestor, which will be converted into transitional housing for ex-convicts who committed low-level crimes.More>>
California Attorney General Xavier Bacerra was the luncheon guest speaker at the Chambers' "Good Government" speaking series.More>>
Volunteers were preparing Monday for the 30th annual Stand Down event, which provides support for homeless veterans in San Diego.More>>
An officer was punched in the face by a shoplifting suspect in El Cajon Monday.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider spending more than $1.1 million to outfit sheriff's deputies with body-worn cameras.More>>
A melee involving students attending summer classes at Hoover High School broke out near the Talmadge-area campus Monday, leaving three teenage boys suffering from stab wounds and a young man under arrest.More>>
Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior citizen who went missing last week in the College area.More>>
A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.More>>
Repairs were underway today on a 42-inch diameter water transmission line that ruptured in University City.More>>
