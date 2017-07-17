Authorities search for at-risk senior reported missing from Coll - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities search for at-risk senior reported missing from College area

Posted: Updated:
Claudia Jerome, 70 Claudia Jerome, 70

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior citizen who went missing last week in the College area.

Claudia Jerome, 70, had been receiving care at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and left the facility against the advice of medical staffers about 6 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police. Her whereabouts since then have been unknown.

Jerome, who recently has been showing signs of dementia and may suffer seizures without her medication, is a 5-foot-5-inch, roughly 130-pound black woman. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing jeans, a red sweater and a green hat.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Jerome was asked to call the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277.

