3 students injured, 2 hospitalized with stab wounds, after fight - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

3 students injured, 2 hospitalized with stab wounds, after fight breaks out at Hoover High School

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A melee involving students attending summer classes at Hoover High School broke out near the Talmadge-area campus Monday, leaving three teenage boys suffering from stab wounds and a young man under arrest.

A group of roughly eight youths began brawling in the 4200 block of Chamoune Avenue for unknown reasons about noon, soon drawing a crowd of 60 or so spectators, according to San Diego Unified School District officials.

City police officers helped school law enforcement personnel break up the fray, SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee said.

Medics took two students, ages 15 and 16, to an emergency room for treatment of stab wounds. A third boy was treated at the scene of the fight. The patients' conditions were not released.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the fracas. His exact role in the violence was unclear, though he was carrying a knife, Magee said. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

Extra security will be in effect when summer school continues at the El Cajon Boulevard campus on Tuesday, the district spokeswoman said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.