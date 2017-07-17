3 students injured, 2 hospitalized with stab wounds, after fight breaks out at Hoover High School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A melee involving students attending summer classes at Hoover High School broke out near the Talmadge-area campus Monday, leaving three teenage boys suffering from stab wounds and a young man under arrest.

A group of roughly eight youths began brawling in the 4200 block of Chamoune Avenue for unknown reasons about noon, soon drawing a crowd of 60 or so spectators, according to San Diego Unified School District officials.

City police officers helped school law enforcement personnel break up the fray, SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee said.

Medics took two students, ages 15 and 16, to an emergency room for treatment of stab wounds. A third boy was treated at the scene of the fight. The patients' conditions were not released.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the fracas. His exact role in the violence was unclear, though he was carrying a knife, Magee said. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

Extra security will be in effect when summer school continues at the El Cajon Boulevard campus on Tuesday, the district spokeswoman said.