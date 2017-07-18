Humidity, clouds move in to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A slight cool down is expected through Thursday as clouds begin to increase along coastal areas.

A high pressure system moving from the east is bringing moisture and clouds to the area. It is expected to be partly cloudy in San Diego Tuesday with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will be above average Tuesday through Thursday as well.

Mountain areas have the highest chance of showers and Thunder but the foothills of San Diego county and inland areas do have a low chance of showers in the afternoon.

A shift in conditions will occur on Friday through the weekend when temperatures begin to warm again and humidity decreases.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 73 to 78 degrees at the beaches, 79 to 84 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 85 to 93 in the mountains and 102 to 107 in the deserts.