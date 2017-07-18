Humidity, clouds move in to San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Humidity, clouds move in to San Diego County

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A slight cool down is expected through Thursday as clouds begin to increase along coastal areas.

A high pressure system moving from the east is bringing moisture and clouds to the area. It is expected to be partly cloudy in San Diego Tuesday with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will be above average Tuesday through Thursday as well. 

Mountain areas have the highest chance of showers and Thunder but the foothills of San Diego county and inland areas do have a low chance of showers in the afternoon.

A shift in conditions will occur on Friday through the weekend when temperatures begin to warm again and humidity decreases.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 73 to 78 degrees at the beaches, 79 to 84 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 85 to 93 in the mountains and 102 to 107 in the deserts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.