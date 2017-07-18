Man hospitalized after shooting at 7-Eleven in Bay Park - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man hospitalized after shooting at 7-Eleven in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A young man who was shot during a confrontation with a man he accused of checking out his girlfriend at a convenience store in the Bay Park neighborhood was hospitalized in serious but stable condition Tuesday, police said.

The 18-year-old victim and his girlfriend walked up to the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Clairemont Drive and Iroquois Avenue while the suspect was outside charging his cellphone around 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle. 

The victim claimed the suspect was looking at his girlfriend as she entered the store, and the suspect told the victim they could go behind the store and settle the dispute. But the victim's girlfriend emerged from the store and the pair walked off. 

The suspect followed them to a parking lot across the street and a confrontation ensued, in which the victim was shot once in the chest. The wounded man and the girlfriend began running toward their home, but the man collapsed in the street, Buttle said. He was later taken to a hospital. 

The suspect also ran off after the shooting, but was taken into custody after a foot chase involving a police helicopter, according to the officer. 

