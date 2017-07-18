Local comic creator to help Navy servicemembers with donations at Comic-Con

Anne Elizabeth is a local comic book artist and former Navy SEAL wife who has had comics featured on the The Big Bang Theory nine times.

This year, Anne will be collecting comics and action figures to send to active duty U.S. Navy servicemembers. Find her at booth #2201 on the Comic Con International exhibitor floor.

She is being honored for a second time for her services to others with the FWA's Service Award. People receive the award because of their work teaching and mentoring others as well as for promoting writing and strong heroes and heroines.

Find out more about Anne at AnneElizabeth.net.