Police release photo of man suspected of robbing two Subway restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to identify and locate a man who robbed two Subway sandwich shops at gunpoint on the same day last month. 

The first robbery occurred at the Subway on Garnet Avenue near Morrell Street around 9:20 a.m. June 23. The second was about 6 1/2 hours later at the eatery's location on Shelter Island Drive near Scott Street, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance cameras at the Pacific Beach location captured images of the suspect, but he had a bandana covering his face.

He was described as white, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall and 150 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray baseball cap, a pullover sweatshirt with "SD" on the chest, dark pants and a black, blue and white bandana over his face. He was also carrying a black bag with a green stripe and was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun. 

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at (619) 531-2299. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org

