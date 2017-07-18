Driver carjacked at gunpoint in near border in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday near the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle on Otay Pacific Drive near Siempre Viva Road when the suspect walked up and pointed what he thought was a revolver at him shortly before 1:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect ordered the driver out of the car, then hopped in and sped off toward state Route 905, Buttle said.

Police contacted OnStar and later tracked the vehicle to a location in Escondido. Buttle said Escondido police found the car and took the suspect into custody.