Goldrich Kest group surprises 4-year-old boy with brain tumor with family trip to Legoland

POWAY (KUSI) — A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.

The ambush is one in a series of kind acts being bestowed upon Californians statewide as part of Goldrich Kest “60 Acts of Kindness.”

Goldrich Kest was founded by two Holocaust survivors who arrived in the U.S. with $200 in their pocket and parlayed that into one of the most successful real estate building and management companies.

“60 Acts of Kindness” is in tribute to the companies 60th anniversary.

Goldrich Kest learned about Dylan Coughlin from friends of the family who nominated them. Dylan is about to be admitted for a 2-month hospital stay and the Legoland trip will precede that stay.