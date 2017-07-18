Battle for the seats: San Diego City Council race heating up

The San Diego City Council race is already heating up with the balance of power up for grabs.
There are four seats available and although the council now is filled with mostly Democrats, they are hoping to get even more seats, so they can have more power when it comes to decision making.
KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI with more.
Governor Brown scored two big victories Monday when the legislature, by a super-majority, extended the state's cap-and-trade program until 2030.More>>
The San Diego City Council race is already heating up with the balance of power up for grabs.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.1 million plan to equip Sheriff's Deputies with body-worn cameras.More>>
The horse rated as the best in the world will be in the stables at the Del Mar Racetrack when thoroughbred racing returns Wednesday for the 78th summer season.More>>
Take a look back at the very first Del Mar racing season in Dave Scott's World of Wonder.More>>
A plan to pay for large tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population is scheduled to be announced Thursday by Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and restaurateur Dan Shea.More>>
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.More>>
Nearly two dozen dogs rounded up after July 4 fireworks shows remain unclaimed in county of San Diego animal shelters as of Tuesday.More>>
A San Diego federal judge has reopened a military court case over concerns that a sailor serving a seven-year term at Miramar was wrongly convicted of molesting a child.More>>
A motorist was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday near the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.More>>
