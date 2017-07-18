Opening Day hats: A Del Mar tradition

More than 40,000 race fans are expected to turn out Wednesday for one of the most fabulous, fashionable and fun festivities in the West: Opening Day at Del Mar.
Along with the big bets and fast horses, hats play a starring role.
KUSI's Sandra Maas has the details.
It's time to bring on the hats and the horses.More>>
Ten homeless people filed a proposed federal class- action lawsuit Monday that challenges the city of San Diego's enforcement of its encroachment ordinance as unconstitutional.More>>
Governor Brown scored two big victories Monday when the legislature, by a super-majority, extended the state's cap-and-trade program until 2030.More>>
The San Diego City Council race is already heating up with the balance of power up for grabs.More>>
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.More>>
A plan to pay for large tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population is scheduled to be announced Thursday by Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and restaurateur Dan Shea.More>>
Nearly two dozen dogs rounded up after July 4 fireworks shows remain unclaimed in county of San Diego animal shelters as of Tuesday.More>>
A San Diego federal judge has reopened a military court case over concerns that a sailor serving a seven-year term at Miramar was wrongly convicted of molesting a child.More>>
A motorist was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday near the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.More>>
