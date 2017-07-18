More than 40K fans expected to attend Del Mar Opening Day

It's time to bring on the hats and the horses.
The long-awaited Del Mar Opening Day is finally here and over 40,000 fans are expected to attend.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE at the racetrack with everything you need to know about Wednesday.
It's time to bring on the hats and the horses.
Ten homeless people filed a proposed federal class- action lawsuit Monday that challenges the city of San Diego's enforcement of its encroachment ordinance as unconstitutional.
Governor Brown scored two big victories Monday when the legislature, by a super-majority, extended the state's cap-and-trade program until 2030.
The San Diego City Council race is already heating up with the balance of power up for grabs.
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.
A plan to pay for large tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population is scheduled to be announced Thursday by Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and restaurateur Dan Shea.
Nearly two dozen dogs rounded up after July 4 fireworks shows remain unclaimed in county of San Diego animal shelters as of Tuesday.
A San Diego federal judge has reopened a military court case over concerns that a sailor serving a seven-year term at Miramar was wrongly convicted of molesting a child.
A motorist was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday near the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.
