More than 40K fans expected to attend Del Mar Opening Day

By Brandi Williams

It's time to bring on the hats and the horses.

The long-awaited Del Mar Opening Day is finally here and over 40,000 fans are expected to attend.

KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE at the racetrack with everything you need to know about Wednesday. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

