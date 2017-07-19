Downtown putting final touches on Comic-Con attractions - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Downtown putting final touches on Comic-Con attractions

Posted: Updated:
Downtown putting final touches on Comic-Con attractions Downtown putting final touches on Comic-Con attractions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In less than 48 hours, Comic-Con 2017 kicks off downtown and exhibitors are putting the final touches on their displays, inside and outside the Convention Center.

There are some awesome displays inside the Convention Center, but the reality is, not everyone can go in.

Badges sell out almost instantly, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to see and experience outside.

KUSI's Ashlie Rodriguez was LIVE with all the details. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.