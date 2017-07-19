Downtown putting final touches on Comic-Con attractions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In less than 48 hours, Comic-Con 2017 kicks off downtown and exhibitors are putting the final touches on their displays, inside and outside the Convention Center.

There are some awesome displays inside the Convention Center, but the reality is, not everyone can go in.

Badges sell out almost instantly, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to see and experience outside.

KUSI's Ashlie Rodriguez was LIVE with all the details.