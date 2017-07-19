SDPD asks public to watch out for missing 72-year-old with dementia

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for 72-year-old James Burks, who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Burks left his residence located at 4686 Newport Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Burks left in his vehicle which is a 2004 two-door tan Toyota Tacoma with a California license plate of 7M13003.

Burks is diagnosed with dementia and has not driven in five years.

Burks is described as a white male, 5'10" and 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.