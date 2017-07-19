SDPD asks public to watch out for missing 72-year-old with demen - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD asks public to watch out for missing 72-year-old with dementia

Posted: Updated:
72-year-old James Burks 72-year-old James Burks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for 72-year-old James Burks, who was reported missing Tuesday evening. 

Burks left his residence located at 4686 Newport Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Burks left in his vehicle which is a 2004 two-door tan Toyota Tacoma with a California license plate of 7M13003. 

Burks is diagnosed with dementia and has not driven in five years. 

Burks is described as a white male, 5'10" and 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.