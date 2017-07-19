Senate health care bill lacking Republican support to pass

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump said he's ready to allow Obamacare to self-destruct.

This comes as Senate Republicans fail once again to come up with a new health care plan they can all agree on.

Republican leaders insist there will still be a vote, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell concedes it might just be better to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later.

President Trump said that appears to be the only way to get the Democrats involved.

"I've been saying for a long time, let Obamacare fail, and then everybody's going to have to come together and fix it," President Trump said.

As for what that means to people under Obamacare, many lawmakers, including McConnell, have acknowledged that they must stabilize it, at least for now.

"We will now try a different way to bring the American people relief from Obamacare. I think we owe them at least that much," McConnell said.

But the political back and forth is worrying insurers.

They have until late September to decide if they are going to play on the marketplace exchange in 2018, less than two months before open enrollment begins.

The next step is unclear, but the divide between Conservatives and Moderate Republicans leaves GOP Senators searching for another alternative.