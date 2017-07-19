Sunny skies and slight humidity expected for Del Mar Opening Day - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sunny skies and slight humidity expected for Del Mar Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — After morning clouds fade away Wednesday, San Diego can expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the opening of the 78th racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack. 

Clouds and fog will cover the coast in the morning hours, but are expected to diminish mid-morning and should mostly clear before gates open at the racetracks at 11:30 a.m. Expect plenty of sunshine for the races, which begin at 2 p.m. 

Monsoonal moisture is expected to continue Wednesday in eastern parts of San Diego County. The mountains and deserts may see thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. 

Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average for this time of year, but humidity will make conditions slightly uncomfortable. Wear light clothing if heading to the races. 

Wednesday's high temperatures are expected to be 77 degrees along the coast, 87 degrees inland, 84 degrees in the mountains and 105 degrees for the deserts. 

