Man stabbed after refusing suspect marijuana in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed twice in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday after refusing a suspect's request for marijuana.

The suspect approached the victim and his girlfriend around 12:15 a.m. outside the closed Valero gas station at the corner of Euclid and Geneva avenues and asked if they had any marijuana. The couple told him they did not, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The pair began walking north along Euclid Avenue, but the suspect followed them for a few blocks and continued harassing them. He eventually pulled a knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest and once in the arm, then ran off to the east on Federal Boulevard, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-10 Hispanic man in his 30s with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, a baseball cap and was carrying a backpack.