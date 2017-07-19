Burglars rob 'South Park Dog Wash' of $4K worth of flea meds, police say

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
After morning clouds fade away Wednesday, San Diego can expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the opening of the 78th racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack.More>>
Anne Elizabeth is a local comic book artist and former Navy SEAL wife who has had comics featured on the The Big Bang Theory nine times.More>>
It's time to bring on the hats and the horses.More>>
It's one of the reasons why San Diego is called America's finest city.
Unless you live, work or play around here, you may not be aware that big changes are coming to Mission Bay, changes that will shape the landscape of San Diego for generations to come.
After years of planning, and hundreds of opinions, the Mission Bay Master Plan has been whittled down to two.
KUSI's Dan Plante has the story.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.1 million plan to equip Sheriff's Deputies with body-worn cameras.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.More>>
A man was stabbed twice in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday after refusing a suspect's request for marijuana.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for 72-year-old James Burks, who was reported missing Tuesday evening.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.More>>
