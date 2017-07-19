Small brush fire breaks out along Old River Road in Bonsall

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighters quickly halted the spread of a small brush fire in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon.More>>
Firefighters quickly halted the spread of a small brush fire in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon.More>>
So you didn't get a badge to San Diego Comic-Con this year. Not to worry. Visitors can still get their pop-culture fix with dozens of free events in the Gaslamp while the convention runs from July 20 to 23. Here are a few.More>>
So you didn't get a badge to San Diego Comic-Con this year. Not to worry. Visitors can still get their pop-culture fix with dozens of free events in the Gaslamp while the convention runs from July 20 to 23. Here are a few.More>>
San Diego’s most beloved time of year, summer racing at Del Mar, is back, bringing race fans flocking to the iconic seaside oval for the best of Thoroughbred racing.More>>
San Diego’s most beloved time of year, summer racing at Del Mar, is back, bringing race fans flocking to the iconic seaside oval for the best of Thoroughbred racing.More>>
After morning clouds fade away Wednesday, San Diego can expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the opening of the 78th racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack.More>>
After morning clouds fade away Wednesday, San Diego can expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the opening of the 78th racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack.More>>
Anne Elizabeth is a local comic book artist and former Navy SEAL wife who has had comics featured on the The Big Bang Theory nine times.More>>
Anne Elizabeth is a local comic book artist and former Navy SEAL wife who has had comics featured on the The Big Bang Theory nine times.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.More>>
A man was stabbed twice in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday after refusing a suspect's request for marijuana.More>>
A man was stabbed twice in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday after refusing a suspect's request for marijuana.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for 72-year-old James Burks, who was reported missing Tuesday evening.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for 72-year-old James Burks, who was reported missing Tuesday evening.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.More>>
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.More>>