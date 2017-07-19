Small brush fire breaks out along Old River Road in Bonsall

BONSALL (KUSI) — Firefighters quickly halted the spread of a small brush fire in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire San Diego firefighters were sent to battle a half-acre brush fire burning off Old River Road, near Little Gopher Canyon Road in Bonsall, according to Cal Fire. The blaze quickly blackened a roughly two-acre area but firefighters quickly halted the forward rate of spread, the state agency said.

There are no reports of structural damage or injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.