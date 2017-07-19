San Diego eligible for project loan to turn recycled water into drinking water

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
What is going on at City Hall? Last month the mayor's office and council got into a public battle, at times a personal one, over when to schedule an election for Convention Center expansion and SoccerCity.More>>
Firefighters quickly halted the spread of a small brush fire in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon.More>>
So you didn't get a badge to San Diego Comic-Con this year. Not to worry. Visitors can still get their pop-culture fix with dozens of free events in the Gaslamp while the convention runs from July 20 to 23. Here are a few.More>>
San Diego’s most beloved time of year, summer racing at Del Mar, is back, bringing race fans flocking to the iconic seaside oval for the best of Thoroughbred racing.More>>
After morning clouds fade away Wednesday, San Diego can expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the opening of the 78th racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack.More>>
A group of UC San Diego scientists will take part in a $14.9 million study to see if advanced gene-editing technologies can be used to control disease-carrying mosquitoes, the school announced Wednesday.More>>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that the city of San Diego is eligible to pursue a low-interest, $492 million federal loan to help fund the initial phase of its project to turn recycled water into drinking water.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.More>>
A man was stabbed twice in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday after refusing a suspect's request for marijuana.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for 72-year-old James Burks, who was reported missing Tuesday evening.More>>
