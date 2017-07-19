Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer after blood clot removal revealed tumor

ARIZONA (KUSI) — Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday after surgery to remove a blood clot last week revealed a tumor.

According to John McCain's website, a blood clot was found behind his left eye during a routine annual physical.

On Friday, July 14, McCain underwent surgery at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix and surgeons successfully removed a 5-cm blood clot. Following the surgery, a tissue pathology test revealed a primary brain tumor was associated with the blood clot.

In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The statement said the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

“Senator McCain received excellent treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix and appreciates the tremendous professionalism and care by its doctors and staff. He is in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family. On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week," according to a statement from McCain's office.

McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, took to Twitter, saying the news of his illness has affected everyone in their family.

"He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him ... so he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways, but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has," she wrote.

McCain's absence forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay action on new health care legislation, according to the Associated Press.

"John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family's prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well," McConnell wrote in a statement.

President Trump reached out on Twitter, calling McCain, "a fighter."

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug — President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017

McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

Reaction on social media

I love @SenJohnMcCain. Unbeatable, unbreakable. He's Teddy Roosevelt's "man in the arena" even when we're on opposite sides. God bless. pic.twitter.com/0sBY4QynWp — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) July 20, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless! — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017