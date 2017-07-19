Body of possible gunshot victim found behind San Ysidro motel

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The body of a possible gunshot victim was found behind a San Ysidro motel Wednesday.

The discovery in the 100 block of East Calle Primera was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim, described only as male, appeared to have been shot, Officer Robert Heims said.

It was not immediately clear if the fatality was a homicide or suicide, or possibly an accident.