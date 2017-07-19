Body of possible gunshot victim found behind San Ysidro motel

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Comic-Con unofficially opened its doors Wednesday night, but it still attracted tens of thousands of people.
It was Preview Night, allowing people to get a taste of what's to come Thursday.
KUSI's Ashlie Rodriquez was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday after surgery to remove a blood clot last week revealed a tumor.More>>
Thousands of people turned out for Opening Day at Del Mar Racetrack Wednesday.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with all the festivities.More>>
The story of a local youth pastor from Bonita has gone viral, after a year-long battle with cancer that took most of is tongue. He's defying the odds and inspiring millions.More>>
What is going on at City Hall? Last month the mayor's office and council got into a public battle, at times a personal one, over when to schedule an election for Convention Center expansion and SoccerCity.More>>
The body of a possible gunshot victim was found behind a San Ysidro motel Wednesday.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A group of UC San Diego scientists will take part in a $14.9 million study to see if advanced gene-editing technologies can be used to control disease-carrying mosquitoes, the school announced Wednesday.More>>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that the city of San Diego is eligible to pursue a low-interest, $492 million federal loan to help fund the initial phase of its project to turn recycled water into drinking water.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.More>>
