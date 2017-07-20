Humidity decreases in time for Comic-Con weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A low pressure system that brought humid conditions to the region will begin to make its way out starting Thursday.

Morning clouds and fog will stretch inland until mid-morning Thursday, allowing for mostly sunny skies Thursday. Morning fog will allow for cooler temperatures throughout the day.

Conditions will be slightly more comfortable as humidity levels continue to lower through the weekend.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to be 76 degrees along the coast, 85 degrees inland, 84 degrees for the mountains and 106 degrees in the deserts.