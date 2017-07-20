Driver who killed teenage boy in Tierrasanta hit-and-run to be sentenced

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Halle Barry, Colin Firth and Will Smith will be among the big-screen stars appearing at the San Diego Convention Center Thursday on the opening day of Comic-Con International, an annual celebration of pop culture.
A low pressure system that brought humid conditions to the region will begin to make its way out starting Thursday.
Comic-Con International will continue to be a San Diego tradition at least until 2021, San Diego city officials announced Friday.
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.
Comic-Con unofficially opened its doors Wednesday night, but it still attracted tens of thousands of people.
It was Preview Night, allowing people to get a taste of what's to come Thursday.
KUSI's Ashlie Rodriquez was LIVE with all the details.
Some San Diego-area firefighters were in Mariposa County today helping to battle a wildfire that has burned about 48,000 acres and destroyed 29 structures over the last few days.
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after her car fatally struck a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
The body of a possible gunshot victim was found behind a San Ysidro motel Wednesday.
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.
A group of UC San Diego scientists will take part in a $14.9 million study to see if advanced gene-editing technologies can be used to control disease-carrying mosquitoes, the school announced Wednesday.
